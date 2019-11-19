Dave Anderson reads “Breathe”

Dave Anderson reads Jerald Walker’s “Breathe” on November 8, 2019, as part of an NER Out Loud event at Middlebury College. “Breathe” was originally published in NER 40.3 and is available to read online here.

Dave Anderson ’19.5 is from Atlanta, Georgia. He is a Japanese Studies and Political Science double major. He has not been formally trained in oratory, nor in the art of rhetoric—perhaps that is what makes him unique!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jerald Walker is the author of The World in Flames: A Black Boyhood in a White Supremacist Doomsday Cult (Beacon Press, 2016) and Street Shadows: A Memoir of Race, Rebellion, and Redemption (Random House, 2010), winner of the 2011 PEN New England Award for Non ction. His work has appeared in magazines such as Creative Nonfiction, Harvard Review, Missouri Review, Mother Jones, Iowa Review, and Oxford American, and he has been widely anthologized, including four times in Best American Essays. The recipient of an NEA fellowship, Walker is a professor of creative writing at Emerson College in Boston.