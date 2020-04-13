In an effort to help sustain momentum for and contribute to urgent anti-racist action in the US and beyond, we present these works from the NER archive. Black Lives Matter, and Black Literature Matters.
NONFICTION
CAMILLE T. DUNGY A Shade North of Ordinary
SEAN HILL For Which It Stands
KIM MCLARIN Eshu Finds Work
JERALD WALKER Breathe
LARRY I. PALMER The Haircut
FRANCOIS SCARBOROUGH CLEMMONS From the Beginning
POETRY
CARL PHILLIPS The Steeper the Fall
LYNNE THOMPSON Langston won’t stay in his grave
ALISON C. ROLLINS Five and a Possible
GEFFREY DAVIS West Virginia Nocturne
CHESWAYO MPHANZA Lester Leaps In
JOSHUA BENNETT The Sobbing School
JASMINNE MENDEZ Machete
LUTHER HUGHES Culture
DERRICK AUSTIN Dear & Decorations
SAFIYA SINCLAIR Good Hair
FICTION
RAVEN LEILANI Dead Weight
CELESTE MOHAMMED Six Months
MARIA THOMAS Simple Battery
INTERVIEW
NATHANIEL G. NESMITH The Alchemy of Art: An Interview with CHARLES JOHNSON