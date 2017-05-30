Become a Reader / Become an Intern

June 10, NER at Middlebury Reunion: Serena Crawford, Henriette Lazaridis, James Moore, Laurie L. Patton, and Daniel Robb. Axinn Center Room 229, 2:30 pm.

Readers

We regularly seek volunteers who help read and evaluate submissions. If you are interested in volunteering as a reader of fiction, please see our application process here. For other genres, please inquire at NEReview@middlebury.edu.

Interns

New England Review offers internships to Middlebury College students each semester and during winter term and summer. In these internships, students gain hands-on experience in publishing a literary magazine. Middlebury students interested in applying for an internship should send a resume and letter of interest to Carolyn Kuebler.

Please note the following deadlines for internship applications:
Summer—March 10
Fall—April 30
Winter—October 26
Spring—December 1

