Vol. 4, No. 3 (1982)

Poetry
RAINER MARIA RILKE  Spring Fragment; Before the Summer Rain; The Poet; Death of the Poet; The Courtesan (translated by Walter Arndt)
HERBERT MORRIS  Waiting for Marguerite; For the Look of the Wounded and Their Wounds
MARY OLIVER  A Poem for the Blue Heron; Flying; Morning Song
RACHEL HADAS  From Sickness
STEPHEN DUNN  Kansas; Atlantic City
JERALD BULLIS  February 14
PHYLLIS THOMPSON  A Gust of Winter
DONALD EVERETT AXINN  homage to the icons
ERICA FUNKHOUSER  December, New England; For a Man Who Never Dreamed
FREDERICK MORGAN  The Skulls
D.W. FAULKNER  Thanksgiving at Cutchogue
MARY JANE WHITE  A Woman Who Married a Man; Morning
ROBERT DANA  Driving the Coeur d’Alene Without You; What the Stones Know
M. MARCUSS OSLANDER  Brush Strokes
WILLIAM HATHAWAY  The Gibbon’s Hoot
MARY RUEFLE  Reasons of His Own
JOHN RATTI  Orpheus
MARGOT TREITEL  Traveling Light; Plowing Scene by Grant Wood
WILLIAM VIRGIL DAVIS  Pentimento; Lines for my Mother

Fiction
ANTHONY EDKINS  Lapdog
ALVIN HANDELMAN  White Angels
JAY NEUGEBOREN  The Golden years
EDITH PEARLMAN  The Book
PHOEBE BLAKE  All in a Day’s Work

Nonfiction
EUGENIO MONTALE  Uncle Ez (translated by Jonathan Galassi)
JERALD BULLIS  Last Day of Spring
SAMUEL F. PICKERING, JR.  Of Marriage and Academic Life
JONATHAN HOLDEN  Poems Versus Jokes
BRUCE ALLEN  American Short Fiction Today
THOMAS SWISS  Poetry, Memory, Instruction (Jon Anderson, Dave Smith)
SANFORD PINSKER  Review of Gerald Stern, the Red Coal

Contributors’ Notes

