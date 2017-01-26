Vol. 4, No. 3 (1982)

Poetry
RAINER MARIA RILKE Spring Fragment; Before the Summer Rain; The Poet; Death of the Poet; The Courtesan (translated by Walter Arndt)
HERBERT MORRIS Waiting for Marguerite; For the Look of the Wounded and Their Wounds
MARY OLIVER A Poem for the Blue Heron; Flying; Morning Song
RACHEL HADAS From Sickness
STEPHEN DUNN Kansas; Atlantic City
JERALD BULLIS February 14
PHYLLIS THOMPSON A Gust of Winter
DONALD EVERETT AXINN homage to the icons
ERICA FUNKHOUSER December, New England; For a Man Who Never Dreamed
FREDERICK MORGAN The Skulls
D.W. FAULKNER Thanksgiving at Cutchogue
MARY JANE WHITE A Woman Who Married a Man; Morning
ROBERT DANA Driving the Coeur d’Alene Without You; What the Stones Know
M. MARCUSS OSLANDER Brush Strokes
WILLIAM HATHAWAY The Gibbon’s Hoot
MARY RUEFLE Reasons of His Own
JOHN RATTI Orpheus
MARGOT TREITEL Traveling Light; Plowing Scene by Grant Wood
WILLIAM VIRGIL DAVIS Pentimento; Lines for my Mother
Fiction
ANTHONY EDKINS Lapdog
ALVIN HANDELMAN White Angels
JAY NEUGEBOREN The Golden years
EDITH PEARLMAN The Book
PHOEBE BLAKE All in a Day’s Work
Nonfiction
EUGENIO MONTALE Uncle Ez (translated by Jonathan Galassi)
JERALD BULLIS Last Day of Spring
SAMUEL F. PICKERING, JR. Of Marriage and Academic Life
JONATHAN HOLDEN Poems Versus Jokes
BRUCE ALLEN American Short Fiction Today
THOMAS SWISS Poetry, Memory, Instruction (Jon Anderson, Dave Smith)
SANFORD PINSKER Review of Gerald Stern, the Red Coal
Contributors’ Notes