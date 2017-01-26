Vol. 4, No. 3 (1982)

[buy this issue]

Poetry

RAINER MARIA RILKE Spring Fragment; Before the Summer Rain; The Poet; Death of the Poet; The Courtesan (translated by Walter Arndt)

HERBERT MORRIS Waiting for Marguerite; For the Look of the Wounded and Their Wounds

MARY OLIVER A Poem for the Blue Heron; Flying; Morning Song

RACHEL HADAS From Sickness

STEPHEN DUNN Kansas; Atlantic City

JERALD BULLIS February 14

PHYLLIS THOMPSON A Gust of Winter

DONALD EVERETT AXINN homage to the icons

ERICA FUNKHOUSER December, New England; For a Man Who Never Dreamed

FREDERICK MORGAN The Skulls

D.W. FAULKNER Thanksgiving at Cutchogue

MARY JANE WHITE A Woman Who Married a Man; Morning

ROBERT DANA Driving the Coeur d’Alene Without You; What the Stones Know

M. MARCUSS OSLANDER Brush Strokes

WILLIAM HATHAWAY The Gibbon’s Hoot

MARY RUEFLE Reasons of His Own

JOHN RATTI Orpheus

MARGOT TREITEL Traveling Light; Plowing Scene by Grant Wood

WILLIAM VIRGIL DAVIS Pentimento; Lines for my Mother

Fiction

ANTHONY EDKINS Lapdog

ALVIN HANDELMAN White Angels

JAY NEUGEBOREN The Golden years

EDITH PEARLMAN The Book

PHOEBE BLAKE All in a Day’s Work

Nonfiction

EUGENIO MONTALE Uncle Ez (translated by Jonathan Galassi)

JERALD BULLIS Last Day of Spring

SAMUEL F. PICKERING, JR. Of Marriage and Academic Life

JONATHAN HOLDEN Poems Versus Jokes

BRUCE ALLEN American Short Fiction Today

THOMAS SWISS Poetry, Memory, Instruction (Jon Anderson, Dave Smith)

SANFORD PINSKER Review of Gerald Stern, the Red Coal

Contributors’ Notes