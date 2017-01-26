Vol. 1, No. 3 (1979)

[buy this issue]

Poetry

ROBERT PENN WARREN Weather Report / Snowshoeing Back to Camp in Gloaming / Timeless, Twinned

VERA VANCE Woman Combing the Lexicons

JOHN ENGELS Bay Settlement, 1938

ALFRED NICOL The Inheritance

GUNILLA BRODDE NORRIS A Pause in the Desert

WILLIAM CLIFF The Messiah (translated by Judith Kumin and Maxine Kumin)

YANNIS RITSOS The Moonlight Sonata (translated by Peter Bien)

FREDERICK MORGAN Orpheus to Eurydice / In Mexico

JORGE GUILLÉN A Prison (translated by Reginald Gibbons and Anthony Geist)

JUDITH KROLL The Death of the Racing Car Driver

DAVID WALKER Fishing the Maze / The Fire in Winter / An Early Evening in Late Summer

WILLIAM DICKEY Another Given: The Last Day of the Year

F.D. REEVE Late Autumn in Walpole

EVANGELINE PATERSON Parting from My Son

JEAN HOLLANDER Etruscan Discoveries

STANLEY KUNITZ Route Six; Silence

Fiction

STENDHAL San Francesco a Ripa (translated by Susan Ashe)

DAVID HUDDLE Poison Oak

Nonfiction

WALTER ARNDT Grace-Notes from Sicily

JON SCHUELER Death and the Margaret Ann

PETER BRAZEAU An Interview with Frederick Morgan

ROBERT COLES Eskimo Visions and Blinds

STEPHEN ARKIN A Department Dies

BRUCE ALLEN Literary Biographies, 1978

BLANCHE H. GELFANT Ann Beattie’s Magic Slate or The End of the Sixties

HARRY MARTEN Review of Muriel Rukeyser, Collected Poems

Contributors’ Notes