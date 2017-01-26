Upcoming Events: January 26, 2017, J. M. Tyree at Middlebury College | February 24, NER Out Loud

Vol. 1, No. 3 (1979)

Poetry
ROBERT PENN WARREN  Weather Report / Snowshoeing Back to Camp in Gloaming / Timeless, Twinned
VERA VANCE Woman  Combing the Lexicons
JOHN ENGELS  Bay Settlement, 1938
ALFRED NICOL  The Inheritance
GUNILLA BRODDE NORRIS  A Pause in the Desert
WILLIAM CLIFF  The Messiah (translated by Judith Kumin and Maxine Kumin)
YANNIS RITSOS  The Moonlight Sonata (translated by Peter Bien)
FREDERICK MORGAN  Orpheus to Eurydice / In Mexico
JORGE GUILLÉN  A Prison (translated by Reginald Gibbons and Anthony Geist)
JUDITH KROLL  The Death of the Racing Car Driver
DAVID WALKER  Fishing the Maze / The Fire in Winter / An Early Evening in Late Summer
WILLIAM DICKEY  Another Given: The Last Day of the Year
F.D. REEVE  Late Autumn in Walpole
EVANGELINE PATERSON  Parting from My Son
JEAN HOLLANDER  Etruscan Discoveries
STANLEY KUNITZ  Route Six; Silence

Fiction
STENDHAL  San Francesco a Ripa (translated by Susan Ashe)
DAVID HUDDLE  Poison Oak

Nonfiction
WALTER ARNDT  Grace-Notes from Sicily
JON SCHUELER  Death and the Margaret Ann
PETER BRAZEAU  An Interview with Frederick Morgan
ROBERT COLES  Eskimo Visions and Blinds
STEPHEN ARKIN  A Department Dies
BRUCE ALLEN  Literary Biographies, 1978
BLANCHE H. GELFANT  Ann Beattie’s Magic Slate or The End of the Sixties
HARRY MARTEN  Review of Muriel Rukeyser, Collected Poems

Contributors’ Notes

