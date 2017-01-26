Vol. 1, No. 3 (1979)

Poetry
ROBERT PENN WARREN Weather Report / Snowshoeing Back to Camp in Gloaming / Timeless, Twinned
VERA VANCE Woman Combing the Lexicons
JOHN ENGELS Bay Settlement, 1938
ALFRED NICOL The Inheritance
GUNILLA BRODDE NORRIS A Pause in the Desert
WILLIAM CLIFF The Messiah (translated by Judith Kumin and Maxine Kumin)
YANNIS RITSOS The Moonlight Sonata (translated by Peter Bien)
FREDERICK MORGAN Orpheus to Eurydice / In Mexico
JORGE GUILLÉN A Prison (translated by Reginald Gibbons and Anthony Geist)
JUDITH KROLL The Death of the Racing Car Driver
DAVID WALKER Fishing the Maze / The Fire in Winter / An Early Evening in Late Summer
WILLIAM DICKEY Another Given: The Last Day of the Year
F.D. REEVE Late Autumn in Walpole
EVANGELINE PATERSON Parting from My Son
JEAN HOLLANDER Etruscan Discoveries
STANLEY KUNITZ Route Six; Silence
Fiction
STENDHAL San Francesco a Ripa (translated by Susan Ashe)
DAVID HUDDLE Poison Oak
Nonfiction
WALTER ARNDT Grace-Notes from Sicily
JON SCHUELER Death and the Margaret Ann
PETER BRAZEAU An Interview with Frederick Morgan
ROBERT COLES Eskimo Visions and Blinds
STEPHEN ARKIN A Department Dies
BRUCE ALLEN Literary Biographies, 1978
BLANCHE H. GELFANT Ann Beattie’s Magic Slate or The End of the Sixties
HARRY MARTEN Review of Muriel Rukeyser, Collected Poems
Contributors’ Notes