Vol. 1, No. 2 (1978)

Poetry
DONALD JUSTICE  In the Attic / The Silent World / Angel Death Blues
DANIEL HOFFMAN  A Stillness
JOHN N. MORRIS  The Will of the Children / Yearbooks / The Right to Life
TOBEY A. SIMPSON  For Mariella, In Antrona
RICHARD EBERHART  A Loon Call
ROBIN MORGAN AND KENNETH PITCHFORD  The Ruining / The Uniting
PETER DAVISON  On Ithaka
RALPH J. MILLS, JR.  Horse, The Door
JOHN STONE  Fugue
CARL DENNIS  Over There
RUTH DANON  Alaska
A. POULIN, JR.  The Voices
ROBERT SIEGEL  Now They Stand Still
LAWRENCE RAAB  While You Were Sleeping
BRENDAN GALVIN  Fear of the Waldorf Cafeteria

Fiction
RICHARD SELZER  Raccoon
GORDON LISH  For Rupert — with No Promises
KATHRYN UNGERER  Harmony

Nonfiction
HOWARD MOSS  Afternoons in New England
ROBERT PACK  William Wordsworth and the Voice of Silence
PAULA DEITZ  Versatility in Maine
J. D. O’HARA  Reflections on Recent Prose
BURTON BERNSTEIN  Vanity Fare
WILLIAM W. COOK  Review of I Greet the Dawn: Poems by Paul Laurence Dunbar, selected, illustrated and with an introduction by Ashley Bryan

Contributors’ Notes

