Vol. 1, No. 2 (1978)

Poetry
DONALD JUSTICE In the Attic / The Silent World / Angel Death Blues
DANIEL HOFFMAN A Stillness
JOHN N. MORRIS The Will of the Children / Yearbooks / The Right to Life
TOBEY A. SIMPSON For Mariella, In Antrona
RICHARD EBERHART A Loon Call
ROBIN MORGAN AND KENNETH PITCHFORD The Ruining / The Uniting
PETER DAVISON On Ithaka
RALPH J. MILLS, JR. Horse, The Door
JOHN STONE Fugue
CARL DENNIS Over There
RUTH DANON Alaska
A. POULIN, JR. The Voices
ROBERT SIEGEL Now They Stand Still
LAWRENCE RAAB While You Were Sleeping
BRENDAN GALVIN Fear of the Waldorf Cafeteria
Fiction
RICHARD SELZER Raccoon
GORDON LISH For Rupert — with No Promises
KATHRYN UNGERER Harmony
Nonfiction
HOWARD MOSS Afternoons in New England
ROBERT PACK William Wordsworth and the Voice of Silence
PAULA DEITZ Versatility in Maine
J. D. O’HARA Reflections on Recent Prose
BURTON BERNSTEIN Vanity Fare
WILLIAM W. COOK Review of I Greet the Dawn: Poems by Paul Laurence Dunbar, selected, illustrated and with an introduction by Ashley Bryan
Contributors’ Notes