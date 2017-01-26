Vol. 1, No. 2 (1978)

[buy this issue]

Poetry

DONALD JUSTICE In the Attic / The Silent World / Angel Death Blues

DANIEL HOFFMAN A Stillness

JOHN N. MORRIS The Will of the Children / Yearbooks / The Right to Life

TOBEY A. SIMPSON For Mariella, In Antrona

RICHARD EBERHART A Loon Call

ROBIN MORGAN AND KENNETH PITCHFORD The Ruining / The Uniting

PETER DAVISON On Ithaka

RALPH J. MILLS, JR. Horse, The Door

JOHN STONE Fugue

CARL DENNIS Over There

RUTH DANON Alaska

A. POULIN, JR. The Voices

ROBERT SIEGEL Now They Stand Still

LAWRENCE RAAB While You Were Sleeping

BRENDAN GALVIN Fear of the Waldorf Cafeteria

Fiction

RICHARD SELZER Raccoon

GORDON LISH For Rupert — with No Promises

KATHRYN UNGERER Harmony

Nonfiction

HOWARD MOSS Afternoons in New England

ROBERT PACK William Wordsworth and the Voice of Silence

PAULA DEITZ Versatility in Maine

J. D. O’HARA Reflections on Recent Prose

BURTON BERNSTEIN Vanity Fare

WILLIAM W. COOK Review of I Greet the Dawn: Poems by Paul Laurence Dunbar, selected, illustrated and with an introduction by Ashley Bryan

Contributors’ Notes