Vol. 1, No. 1 (1978)

Poetry
PABLO NERUDA  Ode to Poetry (translated by Alastair Reid)
PETER DAVISON  New Year’s Eve
LINDA PASTAN  Elsewhere
CHARLES WRIGHT  Self-Portrait
SEAMUS HEANEY  Field Work
RICHARD KENNEY  The Evolution of the Flightless Bird
CAROL MUSKE  Ransom
ANNE STEVENSON  Views from Parnassus
ROBERT PACK  The Vase
RICHARD EBERHART  A Whack at Empson
CHARLES SIMIC  Navigator
FREDERICK MORGAN  The Path
PHILIP BOOTH  The Fall
JOHN ENGELS  At Night on the Lake, in the Eye of the Hunter
ROBERT PINSKY  from An Explanation of America (a poem for my daughter)

Fiction
ANN BEATTIE  Octascope
GEORGE MACKAY BROWN  Michael Surfax, Whaler

Nonfiction
ANTHONY HECHT  The Riddles of Emily Dickinson
ROBERT FRANCIS  Frost as Apple Peeler
KENNETH PITCHFORK  Metaphor as Illness: A Meditation on Recent Poetry
NOEL PERRIN  Review of Civil Disobedience in America: A Documentary, by David Weber
An Interview with Robert Penn Warren and Eleanor Clark

Contributors’ Notes

