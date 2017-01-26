Vol. 1, No. 1 (1978)

[buy this issue]

Poetry

PABLO NERUDA Ode to Poetry (translated by Alastair Reid)

PETER DAVISON New Year’s Eve

LINDA PASTAN Elsewhere

CHARLES WRIGHT Self-Portrait

SEAMUS HEANEY Field Work

RICHARD KENNEY The Evolution of the Flightless Bird

CAROL MUSKE Ransom

ANNE STEVENSON Views from Parnassus

ROBERT PACK The Vase

RICHARD EBERHART A Whack at Empson

CHARLES SIMIC Navigator

FREDERICK MORGAN The Path

PHILIP BOOTH The Fall

JOHN ENGELS At Night on the Lake, in the Eye of the Hunter

ROBERT PINSKY from An Explanation of America (a poem for my daughter)

Fiction

ANN BEATTIE Octascope

GEORGE MACKAY BROWN Michael Surfax, Whaler

Nonfiction

ANTHONY HECHT The Riddles of Emily Dickinson

ROBERT FRANCIS Frost as Apple Peeler

KENNETH PITCHFORK Metaphor as Illness: A Meditation on Recent Poetry

NOEL PERRIN Review of Civil Disobedience in America: A Documentary, by David Weber

An Interview with Robert Penn Warren and Eleanor Clark

Contributors’ Notes