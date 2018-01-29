New England Review

Angela Narciso Torres

Angela Narciso Torres’s poetry collection Blood Orange won the Willow Books Literature Award. Her work appears in Colorado Review, Spoon River Poetry ReviewJet Fuel Review, Water~Stone Review, and other journals and anthologies.

A graduate of Warren Wilson MFA Program and Harvard Graduate School of Education, Angela has received fellowships from the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference, Illinois Arts Council, and Ragdale Foundation.

Born in Brooklyn and raised in Manila, she serves as a poetry editor for RHINO and a publicity coordinator for Woman Made Gallery Literary EventsShe currently resides in Southern California. 

