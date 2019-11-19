Andrés Santana reads “Last Sundays at Bootleggers”

Andrés Santana reads Carlos Andrés Gómez’s “Last Sundays at Bootleggers” on November 8, 2019, as part of an NER Out Loud event at Middlebury College. “Last Sundays at Bootleggers” was originally published in NER 40.2 and can be read here.

Andrés Santana ’23 was born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area and developed a love for poetry at a young age. His great uncle was a poet, and his parents encouraged him to explore the power of poetry and prose all the way through high school. He wrote in Spanish and English and sought to combine nuances from both languages to make his poetry melodic and fluid. He sees reading and hearing poetry as an incredibly intimate experience.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Carlos Andrés Gómez is a Colombian American poet and the author of Hijito (Platypus Press, 2019), selected by Eduardo C. Corral as the winner of the 2018 Broken River Prize. Winner of the Atlanta Review International Poetry Prize, Lucille Clifton Poetry Prize, and the Sandy Crimmins National Prize for Poetry, his work has appeared, or is forthcoming, in the Beloit Poetry Journal, Yale Review, CHORUS: A Literary Mixtape (Simon & Schuster, 2012), and elsewhere. Gómez is a graduate of the MFA Program for Writers at Warren Wilson College.