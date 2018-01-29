Vonani Bila on notable writers at the Timbila Writers’ Village

Some of the notable writers who have set foot at the Timbila Writers’ Village include poet and playwright Guy Helminger from Luxembourg; Chilean poet maestro and literary scholar Jesus Sepulvelda and his partner Fabienne Moore from France; Indonesian poets Dorothea Rosa Herliany, Saut Situmorang, and Gungtut Samar Gantang; the German poet Michael Augustine; the Indian poet Sujata Bhatt; the Swiss poet, translator, and musician Raphael Urweider; the Chinese-American poet, essayist, and translator Mindy Zhang; the South African poets Kgafela oa Magogodi, Charl-Piere Naude, Xoli Norman, Rustum Kozain, Alan Finlay, Max Marhanele, Charmaine Mwrebi, Jahrose Jafta, Hector Kunene, Mxolisi Nyezwa, Ayanda Billie, and Given Mukwevho; and the Zimbabwean poet and musician Chirikure Chirikure.

“Baolyi’s art gallery” appears in NER 38.4

