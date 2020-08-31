New England Review

George Szirtes, Joannie Stangeland, & Angelique Stevens

photo of Simone with microphone in front of yellow painted farmhouse type wall.
Simone Edgar Holmes hosts the NER podcast

Episode 11 of the NER out Loud podcast has been released! Created, edited, and hosted by summer intern Simone Edgar Holmes, this episode presents George Szirtes, Joannie Stangeland, and Angelique Stevens reading their own work from New England Review.

From her remote-work address in Charlotte, Vermont, Simone brings together the voices of NER authors from Wymondham, England; Seattle, Washington; and Rochester, New York.

Listen in as George Szirtes reads his poem “English Rain,” Joannie Stangeland reads her poem “Parcel,” and Angelique Stevens reads from her memoir “The Only Light We’ve Got

You can stream the NER Out Loud podcast from our website or Soundcloud. Or download from iTunes and subscribe.

