New England Review

New episode of NER Out Loud

Jan Beatty, Greg Johnson, and Jakob Maier

Episode 10 of the NER out Loud podcast has been released! Created, edited, and hosted by winter term intern Ruhamah Weil, this episode presents Jan Beatty, Greg Johnson, and Jakob Maier reading their own work from New England Review 40.4. Ruhamah also stepped out of the NER office last winter and spoke briefly to Tricia Allen, of the Ilsley Public Library in downtown Middlebury, about the power of poetry.

Listen in as Jan Beatty reads her poem “The Body Wars,” Greg Johnson reads from his memoir “Daddy’s Aitch,” and Jakob Maier reads his poem “Food Court Ghost Town.”

You can stream the NER Out Loud podcast from our website or Soundcloud. Or download from iTunes and subscribe.

