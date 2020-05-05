Dr. François S. Clemmons publishes “Officer Clemmons: A Memoir”

NER author François Clemmons, the widely recognized Officer Clemmons of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, is an actor, opera singer, activist, and writer whose new book, Officer Clemmons: A Memoir, is available today (Catapult).

Listen to Clemmons read “From the Beginning” (NER 39.2), an excerpt from his new memoir, as he takes us to the Alabama plantation of his earliest childhood. From there to Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood and far beyond, Officer Clemmons reads like make-believe.

As Clemmons says at the start of this reading, “Nobody else can tell your story”—and very few can tell a story like François.

Part I, François Clemmons, “From the Beginning”

Part II, François Clemmons, “From the Beginning”

Stay tuned for news about a chance to celebrate the publication of Officer Clemmons in person, at Middlebury College, with NER, François, and friends, hopefully next fall . . .