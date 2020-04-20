The Best American Essays 2020 has just released the winning selections for this year, and we are proud to announce that “Breathe” by Jerald Walker is among them.

Walker’s “Breathe” was featured in NER 40.3. The Best American Essays 2020 was curated by guest editor André Aciman and series editor Robert Atwan, and will be published October 6, 2020.

You can read or listen to Walker’s piece on our website.

Congratulations, Jerald, and all the other essayists celebrated in this year’s anthology!