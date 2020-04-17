We are excited to announce that several NER authors will be featured in the Best American Poetry 2020. The anthology, curated by guest editor Paisley Rekdal and series editor David Lehman, is set to be released September 8, 2020.

• Timothy Donnelly, “All Through the War” (NER 40.1)

• Jennifer Grotz, “The Conversion of Paul” (NER 40.1)

• Cecily Parks, “The Seeds” (NER 40.3)

• Jon William Stout, “Dysphonia” (NER 39.4)

• Brian Teare, “Sitting Isohydric Meditation” (NER 40.1)

Also selected for the anthology is NER poetry editor Rick Barot’s “From The Galleons,” originally published in Poetry.

Congratulations to all the poets in this year’s anthology, and happy reading!