NER 41.1 just shipped from the printer

Looking for connection in these days of social isolation? Literature has always offered people a way out of their immediate circumstances—not to escape, but to go deeper in. We have a new issue for you, and, as always, we’re proud to present some enticements online. Don’t keep your distance from NER. Order a copy today.

This issue brings you more writers than are allowed to gather in one room, with 15 poets and 6 fiction writers who will take you to Venice, Siberia, Nicaragua, and Japan, plus 8 works of nonfiction, including a feature from the Asian American Literature Festival and a new translation of Max Frisch. Cover art, “There are a thousand stories in the big city,” by Brian Nash. See the full table of contents and list of contributors here.

Be well out there, readers. And don’t be a stranger.