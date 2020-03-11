What makes a good poem? Click on our new #9 podcast



What makes a good poem?

What makes a good story?

Three NER 40.4 poets read their work in our #9 podcast, bringing us owls, children, fathers and sons, death, dogs, and more. Middlebury College intern Susan Deutsch hosts the episode, and connects with local readers and librarians Tricia Allen and Renee Ursitti, who share their thoughts on the joy of reading.

Join us as we listen to Dean Rader (“Troubled by Thoughts . . .” and “Once Again in Thought . . .”), Kathy Fagan (“Dahlia”), and Trey Moody (“A Story About Death”) read their memorable work.

