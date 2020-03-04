A New Book from NER’s Nonfiction Editor

We are beyond excited to announce the release of a new memoir by our very own nonfiction editor, Elizabeth Kadetsky, by the University of Massachusetts Press. Pick up your copy today!

From the publisher: While trying to juggle her own life and work in the first decade of the millennium, Kadetsky was also struggling to care for her mother- a former Pucci and runway model in the deep throes of late-stage Alzheimer’s- fight with Medicare, and deal with her sister Jill- who was bouncing in and out of New York rehab and homeless centers. At the same time, Kadetsky was reconnecting with her French-Canadian family, trying to “inhabit my mother’s past in order to resolve” these decades of trauma and family secrets.

Elizabeth Kadetsky’s short stories have been chosen for a Pushcart Prize, Best New American Voices, and two Best American Short Stories notable citations, and her personal essays have appeared in The New York Times, Guernica, Santa Monica Review, Antioch Review, Post Road, Agni, and elsewhere. She has written for The Village Voice, The Nation, and more. She has travelled to Malta as a creative writing fellow at the St. James Cavalier Centre for Creativity, to France as a fellow in the arts at Camargo Foundation, and to India as a two-time Fulbright fellow. She is the author of the memoir First There is a Mountain (Dzanc Books rEprint series, 2019; and Little Brown, 2004), the novella On the Island at the Center of the World (Nouvella, 2015), and the short story collection The Poison that Purifies You (C&R Press, 2014). She is an associate professor of fiction and nonfiction at Penn State University. She has been a nonfiction editor at New England Review for two years.

The Memory Eaters can be purchased from University of Massachusetts Press or at your local bookstore.