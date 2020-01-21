NER Authors Are NBCC Finalists

The board of the National Book Critics Circle announced the finalists for its 2019 awards in six categories: Autobiography, Biography, Criticism, Fiction, Nonfiction and Poetry. Of the finalists, three have been published in the New England Review: Valeria Luiselli, Jericho Brown, and Brian Teare. Congratulations to all!

Fiction:

Valeria Luiselli, Lost Children Archive (Knopf).

Luiselli’s work has also appeared in NER 35.1.

Poetry:

Jericho Brown, The Tradition (Copper Canyon Press).

Brown’s poems, including Prayer of the Backhanded, are featured in NER 28.1 and 35.3.

Brian Teare, Doomstead Days (Nightboat Books).

Teare’s work has appeared in NER 40.1.