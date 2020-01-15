2020 Award

We’re delighted to announce that Middlebury College has been approved for a $10,000 Art Works grant to support the publication and promotion of the New England Review and its “NER Out Loud” programs in 2020.

The Art Works funding category supports projects that focus on public engagement with, and access to, various forms of excellent art across the nation; the creation of art that meets the highest standards of excellence; learning in the arts at all stages of life; and the integration of the arts into the fabric of community life.

For more information on projects included in the Arts Endowment grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.