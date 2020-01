Poetry from NER 40.4 (2019)

into the sky’s black hat.

its wand, and a beam of light disappears

This evening, the unknown waves

The stars do not remember when they began their journey.

The moon has never known its true home.

they begin their own making.

Out of that forgetting,

Just like us.

Soon the sun will take off its cape,

and open a door to a place that is not there.