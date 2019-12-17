Winter 2019

Copies of the winter issue shipped to subscribers this week, and samples have just been posted online. Order your copy today—in print or ebook—and discover first fictions by Kira Procter and McKenna Marsden, a new English translation of Chinese poet Shang Qin, and 13 poets new to NER. Also, in nonfiction:

• John Guare talks about luck, joy, and persistence in his life as a playwright, in an interview with Nathaniel G. Nesmith

• Traci Brimhall looks for clues among Amelia Earhart’s lyric fragments

• Gregory Johnson returns to the packinghouse of his Tennessee childhood

• Ben Miller finds salvation among the cat poems, railroad ditties, and unfinished haiku of Davenport’s Writers’ Studio

• Molly Gallentine visits the former Virginia State Colony for Epileptics and Feebleminded

• Sean Hill encounters the Confederate battle flag, from the Dukes of Hazzard to a Montana science museum

• Owen Wister reflects on Ulysses S. Grant’s divided personality

And much more! See the full table of contents


