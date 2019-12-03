Recordings now available online

On November 8, 2019, the New England Review and Middlebury College hosted the sixth annual NER Out Loud event, featuring six students from Oratory Now reading selections from the past year of NER.

In case you missed it—or want to relive the live event—all audio recordings, photos, and reader and author bios from the November 2019 NER Out Loud performance are now available online.

• Kamari Williams ’23 reads Still Still Still by Matthew Lippman

• Dave Anderson ’19.5 reads Breathe by Jerald Walker

• Andrés Santana ’23 reads Last Sundays at Bootleggers by Carlos Andrés Gómez

• Steph Miller ’20 reads Protozoa by Ella Martinsen Gorham, edited and directed by Cole Merrell ’21

• Cole Merrell ’21 reads For You by Aleš Šteger

• Max Padilla ’22 reads Caterpillars by Rosaleen Bertolino



