NER Out Loud LIVE!

Join us for the sixth annual NER Out Loud and S’More Readings reception on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 7:30 pm!

In the tradition of Public Radio International’s “Selected Shorts,” students from Oratory Now will read selections from the New England Review in the Dance Theatre at the Mahaney Center for the Arts. The event will be followed by a “S’more Readings” reception with student writers and contributors to campus literary publications, who will read from their own writing.

This year’s readers and selections for the live program will include: Dave Anderson ’19.5 reading Breathe by Jerald Walker; Steph Miller ’20 reading Protozoa by Ella Martinsen Gorham, edited and directed by Cole Merrell ’21; Max Padilla ’22 reading Caterpillars by Rosaleen Bertolino; Roni Lezama ’22 reading Last Sundays at Bootleggers by Carlos Andrés Gómez; Cole Merrell ’21 reading For You by Aleš Šteger; and Kamari Williams ’23 reading Still Still Stillby Matthew Lippman. All of the selections were originally published by New England Review in 2019.

In a post-show “S’more Readings Reception,” student writers will read from their own recent work and present a variety of campus literary publications. Attendees will be invited to enjoy s’more-themed treats while listening to the readings in the lobby and browsing an assortment of literary magazines.

Both events are free and open to the public. Sign language interpretation will be offered.