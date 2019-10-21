François Clemmons & Castle Freeman Jr.

François Clemmons has been awarded the Vermont Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts.

Castle Freeman, Jr. has been awarded the Walter Cerf Medal for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts.

Two NER authors will be honored at the 2019 Vermont Arts Awards for their outstanding contributions to the arts in Vermont.

François Clemmons will receive the Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts at the upcoming Vermont Arts Awards ceremony. Read an excerpt from Clemmons’s memoir, the forthcoming DivaMan: My Life In Song, in NER 39.2, or listen to him read from it in NER Out Loud: The Official Podcast of the New England Review.

Castle Freeman Jr. will receive the Walter Cerf Medal for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts. Freeman is a regular contributor of fiction to New England Review, with a new story appearing in our current issue, NER 40.3.

Other recipients are Joan Robinson (Lovell Award in Arts Education), James Lockridge (Margaret L. Kannenstine Award for Arts Advocacy), and Douglas Anderson (Arthur Williams Award for Meritorious Service to the Arts).

The Vermont Arts Awards 2019 will be held Wednesday, October 23rd at the Mahaney Arts Center, Middlebury College. Learn more here, and join us in congratulating all five of this year’s award recipients.