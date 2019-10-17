Best American 2019





The annual Best American displays are now on display in full color in bookstores everywhere. We’re thrilled to see NER authors recognized again for their great work.

Best American Short Stories 2019 (guest editor Anthony Doerr, series editor Heidi Pitlor) has selected Ella Martinsen Gorham‘s “Protozoa” for inclusion in the anthology, with Douglas Silver‘s “Borders and Crossings” and Karl Taro Greenfield‘s “Station 4” listed as Other Distinguished Stories.

Best American Essays 2019 (guest editor Rebecca Solnit, series editor Robert Atman) listed four essays from NER as Notables: “Overlooking Guantanamo” by Stephen Benz; “The Unmaking” by Katherine E. Standefer; “The Human Soup” by Maureen Stanton; and “Parrot on a Stone Plinth” by Jennifer Stock.

Best American Travel Writing 2019 (guest editor Alexandra Fuller, series editor Jason Wilson) selected “Overlooking Guantanamo” by Stephen Benz for the prize anthology. “Nix Hotel Savoy” by Eric Wilson is listed as a Notable.

Best American Nonrequired Reading 2019 (guest editor Edan Lepucki, series editors 826 National) listed Supritha Rajan‘s “Landscape with Figure Turning” as Notable Nonrequired Reading.





All of these books—and NER too—are available in your local independent bookstore this October. Read on!