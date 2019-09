Poetry from NER 40.3

One magpie always means watch out.

One magpie in the yard means stay in the house.

Two magpies in the lane mean don’t go farther than

the roadside.

A magpie walking with its beak open, but quiet,

means go out, but come home quickly.

A magpie calling means something will happen en route.

