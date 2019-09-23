The Length in Six Strokes

Fiction from NER 40.3

Shalini is about to leave the office when her editor, Reza, who is nine years younger than she is, slaps a slim book with a black cover down on her desk and grins at her.

“I need this reviewed by the end of the week. It’s short and shitty but I’m curious what you think,” he says.

Shalini is a fiction writer working as a columnist for the literary supplement of a young newspaper called the Dhaka Chronicle in Dhaka, Bangladesh. After a divorce, installing her son in college, and three decades abroad, she moved here from New York to watch her alcoholic father die slowly, whittling away her mother’s spirit in the process.

