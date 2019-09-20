October 10, 7 pm: Emily Arnason Casey, Rahat Huda, Sara London, Sarah Wolfson at the Vermont Book Shop.

National Book Award 2019

NER Poets on the Longlist

The longlist for the National Book Award for Poetry includes ten poets this year, four of whom have been published in the New England Review: Dan Beachy-Quick, Jericho Brown, Arthur Sze, and Brian Teare. Congratulations to all! Here’s the full longlist:

Dan Beachy-Quick, “Variations on Dawn and Dusk” (Omnidawn Publishing)

Jericho Brown, “The Tradition” (Copper Canyon Press)

Toi Derricotte, “‘I’: New and Selected Poems” (University of Pittsburgh Press)

Camonghne Felix, “Build Yourself a Boat” (Haymarket Books)

Ilya Kaminsky, “Deaf Republic” (Graywolf Press)

Ariana Reines, “A Sand Book” (Tin House Books)

Mary Ruefle, “Dunce” (Wave Books)

Carmen Giménez Smith, “Be Recorder” (Graywolf Press)

Arthur Sze, “Sight Lines” (Copper Canyon Press)

Brian Teare, “Doomstead Days” (Nightboat Books)

Read the full announcement at the New Yorker.

