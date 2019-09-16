October 10, 7 pm: Emily Arnason Casey, Rahat Huda, Sara London, and Sarah Wolfson at the Vermont Book Shop.

NER 40.3 is on the way!

Fall 2019

It’s not just the cover art by Anna Dibble that gives this fall issue its fairy-tale vibe. This issue is full of mystery and metaphor, of great fears and difficult journeys, along with a surprising prevalence of birds. NER 40.3 includes John Kinsella’s incandescent new translation of Rimbaud, D. J. Thielke’s story of the Pied Piper, Jessie van Eerden’s new look at the story of Mary and Martha, Supritha Rajan’s lyrical meditation on emigration, and much more.

For a full list of what’s to come, visit the table of contents.

Print copies of NER are now shipping to subscribers and ebooks will be out in a matter of days—order yours today, and then let us know what you think!

