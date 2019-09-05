October 10 at 7 pm

from left: Emily Arnason Casey, Rahat Huda, Sara London, Sarah Wolfson

Join us for an evening of new writing with poets Sara London and Sarah Wolfson, essayist Emily Arnason Casey, and fiction writer Rahat Huda, at the Vermont Book Shop, 38 Main Street, Middlebury, VT.

Light refreshments will be served and books will be available for purchase and signing. Free and open to the public.

Emily Arnason Casey’s debut collection of essays, Made Holy, was published by the University of Georgia Press in 2019. She has been an instructor at the Community College of Vermont, Winooski, since 2012, and her writing has appeared in The Rumpus, Hotel Amerika, The Normal School,Hunger Mountain, and other journals. Originally from northern Minnesota, she now lives with her family in Orwell, Vermont.

Rahat Huda is a junior at Middlebury College. Originally from New York, she writes about the city in all its hectic glory. She spends any spare time she has daydreaming about adopting a pitbull after graduation.

Sara London is the author of Upkeep (Four Way Books, 2019) and The Tyranny of Milk (Four Way Books, 2010). Her poems have appeared in many journals, including The Common, Quarterly West, Cortland Review, and Hudson Review. She grew up in California and Vermont and attended the Iowa Writers’ Workshop. She teaches at Smith College and lives in Northampton, Massachusetts.

Sarah Wolfson is the author of the debut poetry collection A Common Name for Everything (Green Writers Press, 2019). Her poems have appeared in Canadian and American journals including AGNI, The Fiddlehead, Michigan Quarterly Review, and TriQuarterly. She holds an MFA from the University of Michigan. Originally from Vermont, she now lives in Montreal, where she teaches writing at McGill University.

