A New Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference Fellowship

The Bread Loaf Writers’ Conferences and the New England Review honor the memory of Paul Otremba, who passed away earlier this summer at the age of 40. Paul attended the Writers’ Conferences on several occasions, coming first as a “waiter” work-scholar in 2003 and most recently as the Amanda Davis Returning Fellow in 2015. NER published his poetry most recently in fall 2018. Paul also served as a poetry reader for several years, reading and commenting on hundreds of manuscripts.

The Paul Otremba Endowed Fellowship for Poetry at the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conferences was established in 2019 by Paul’s family and friends. The endowment supports an annual Bread Loaf fellowship. The Otremba Fellow will be chosen to reflect the qualities that Paul brought to Bread Loaf: an extraordinary poetic voice and dedication to teaching and supporting gifted emerging writers.

Please consider making a gift to the Fellowship. Click here for details.