New nonfiction from NER 40.2

Image by StockSnap from Pixabay

can’t go to the meeting tonight because I’m working. In the dark he whips his head around and cringes when cars go by. I have to stand up again because the motion sensor in the empty classroom shut off the lights. The active shooter drill in the office is scheduled for Wednesday. He’s from Afghanistan and marked for death. The new apartment buildings are very beautiful.

I wave my arms in the dark with him, my only student. Last week was the meeting about what to do if ICE comes to the door. I stand up and wave my arms, but I don’t need to go that far in this classroom because the sensor is more sensitive. New apartment buildings are going up. Sometimes we jump up and down in the dark. My only student in that classroom is a former military translator.



