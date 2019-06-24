New England Review

Bolesław Leśmian

Transformations

New poetry from NER 40.2

Ambiguity by Heather Robinson
That night the dark was sultry, steamy with lust.
Cornflowers, lit up by dry lightning, flashed
Directly into a deer’s eye; into forest,
By foreign-pupils startled, deer then dashed.
The blooms azured her head, fled cervinely
And, greedy, watched the world cornfloweredly.
Having, amid a boundless meadow, found
Itself, a poppy with a shrill cry bled
Into a purple-plumaged cock, yet made no sound;
It shook, in his red comb, the very blood—
In darkness crowed, beak rent, poisoned with fear,
Till crows of other roosters crowded near.

