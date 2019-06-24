Transformations

New poetry from NER 40.2

And, greedy, watched the world cornfloweredly.

The blooms azured her head, fled cervinely

By foreign-pupils startled, deer then dashed.

Directly into a deer’s eye; into forest,

Cornflowers, lit up by dry lightning, flashed

That night the dark was sultry, steamy with lust.

Having, amid a boundless meadow, found

Itself, a poppy with a shrill cry bled

Into a purple-plumaged cock, yet made no sound;

It shook, in his red comb, the very blood—

In darkness crowed, beak rent, poisoned with fear,

Till crows of other roosters crowded near.