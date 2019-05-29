Episode 5 of NER Out Loud, the podcast, is now available!

Hosted by producer, Juliette Luini, this episode is the first in NER Out Loud’s Vermont Writers Series, an ongoing project in which we ask NER authors who live in Vermont to read their own work.

This episode features poet Didi Jackson reading her poems published by NER—”Burning Bush” (spring 2018) and “Brancusi’s Bird in Space” (NER Digital)—along with several poems from her forthcoming collection, Moon Jar (2020).

Read and listen here or subscribe on Apple Podcasts!