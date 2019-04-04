April 18: Brad Felver, David Moats, & Kylie Winger at the VT Book Shop in Middlebury.

New England Review

Derrick Austin

Dear & Decorations

New poetry from NER 40.1.

I ought to see myself as a man. Be proud and grateful.
I’d much rather be your ermine with a silver bell
on my pink satin collar. Let my farewell and arrival
tease the same gasp from you. Let your sound
surprise you every time. If you grant a silk pillow, 
I’ll make of myself a moon your guests can admire.
When lords throw bloody chunks at their hounds,
impress them with your finger dipped in honey or olive oil, 
all I need to survive.

