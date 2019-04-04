Dear & Decorations

New poetry from NER 40.1.

I ought to see myself as a man. Be proud and grateful.

I’d much rather be your ermine with a silver bell

on my pink satin collar. Let my farewell and arrival

tease the same gasp from you. Let your sound

surprise you every time. If you grant a silk pillow,

I’ll make of myself a moon your guests can admire.

When lords throw bloody chunks at their hounds,

impress them with your finger dipped in honey or olive oil,

all I need to survive.

