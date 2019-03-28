NER @ AWP in Portland, OR, March 28-30. April 18: Brad Felver, David Moats, & Kylie Winger at the VT Book Shop.

Roger Salloch

Provenance

New nonfiction from NER 40.1.

You have the psychological or subjective moment of the father problem.
This affects all of society. . . . The absence of the father is a typical German problem. 
That is the reason for such agitation, why it has such a disquieting effect.
—Gerhard Richter (MoMA catalogue, 2002)

Painting by Heinz Emil Salloch, Allegheny Series (1920-1937)
A

fter my mother’s death, I cleaned out my parents’ house in Maryland, sold it, sold their things too, put whatever was not sold into storage centers, here and there, a little bit everywhere. 

My father’s artwork was stored in the house and I treated it the same way, sent it to a part-time dealer in California, and asked him to put it on eBay. I thought it would be enough to intrigue the public with some details. My father was German, a painter. He came to America in 1937. He was an immigrant, fleeing an autocracy.

[Read more.]

