Thursday, April 18, 7 pm

Brad Felver, David Moats, and Kylie Winger will read at the Vermont Book Shop

Join us on April 18 for a reading at the Vermont Book Shop with three fiction writers: Brad Felver, whose debut collection of stories, The Dogs of Detroit, won the 2018 Drue Heinz Literature Prize; David Moats, a well-known Vermont journalist whose new fiction appears in the current issue of NER; and Kylie Winger, a Middlebury College senior and Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference alum.

The reading will begin at 7 pm at the Vermont Book Shop, 38 Main Street, Middlebury, VT. Light refreshments will be served. The event is free and open to the public.

Brad Felver is author of the story collection The Dogs of Detroit (University of Pittsburgh Press), which won the 2018 Drue Heinz Literature Prize. His other honors include the O. Henry Prize, a Pushcart Prize special mention, and the Zone 3 Fiction Prize. His fiction and essays have appeared widely in magazines such as One Story, New England Review, Hunger Mountain, and Colorado Review. “City of Glass,” his essay about boxing and the city of Toledo, appears in the spring 2018 issue of NER. He lives with his wife and kids in northern Ohio.



David Moats was born in Salt Lake City and grew up in California. For many years he worked as an editor at the Rutland Herald in Vermont, where he won the Pulitzer Prize for editorial writing in 2001. He is the author of the book Civil Wars: A Battle for Gay Marriage, published by Harcourt in 2004. He is also the author of numerous plays, most recently An Afternoon in France, which was performed in Middlebury, Vermont, in 2012. “The Incident,” in the current issue of NER, is his first published fiction. He lives in Salisbury, Vermont.



Kylie Winger is a senior at Middlebury College from Medford, OR, and Elgin, IL. A literary studies major, she also attended the 2017 summer session at the Iowa Writers’ Workshop and received a Middlebury student scholarship in fiction to attend the 2018 Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference. She is currently an intern at NER, where she does everything from addressing envelopes and updating the website to creating new episodes of the NER Out Loud podcast.

Co-sponsored by New England Review and the Vermont Book Shop