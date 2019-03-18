Spring 2019

“Into the Wild” by Tommy Lennartsson appears on the front cover of NER 40.1

Three winter months and thousands of hours of reading have been boiled down into the intensely flavorful spring issue of NER, which features three debut stories, numerous celebrated poets, varieties of creative nonfiction, and translations from Japanese and Slovenian—among other literary adventures.

For a preview of what’s coming, take a look at this cover painting by Swedish artist Tommy Lennartsson and see the full table of contents here. Without you, dear readers, the act of writing—and of publishing—is incomplete. So come on in and read; it just might save your soul.

The print copies of NER are now shipping to subscribers and ebooks will be here in a matter of days—order yours today, and then let us know what you think!