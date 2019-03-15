Northeast by Northwest: NER Writers of the PacNW

A reading with NER authors Geri Doran, Ismet Prcic, Janet Towle, and Wendy Willis.

Situated at the foot of the Green Mountains, New England Review looks in every direction when it comes to publishing great new writing. In this reading of poetry and prose from recent contributors, New England Review is proud to present four writers who live and work within view of the Cascades. This reading highlights the range of voices that NER has published over the past four decades, while celebrating writers of the Pacific Northwest.

A106, Oregon Convention Center, Level 1

Thursday, March 28, 2019

10:30 am to 11:45 am

Photo by Jay Eads

Geri Doran is the author of Epistle, Osprey (Tupelo Press, forthcoming 2019) and two previous collections of poems, Sanderlings (Tupelo Press, 2011) and Resin (LSU Press, 2005). She has received the Amy Lowell Poetry Travelling Scholarship, a Stegner Fellowship, and residency fellowships from the James Merrill House, Maison Dora Maar, Lighthouse Works, Millay Colony and Vermont Studio Center, among others. She teaches in the Creative Writing Program at the University of Oregon.

Ismet Prcic is a Bosnian American writer. His debut novel Shards won the Los Angeles Times and Sue Kaufman awards for first fiction as well as the Oregon Book Awards in fiction. He received the NEA award in 2010 and is a Sundance Institute Screening fellow.

Janet Towle‘s fiction has appeared in The Normal School, Passages North, Eleven Eleven and New England Review. She won Carve Magazine‘s Raymond Carver Short Story Contest in 2016. She is working on a collection of short stories and a novel.

Wendy Willis is a poet, essayist, and lawyer. She teaches poetry at the Attic Institute in Portland, Oregon, and serves as the Executive Director of the Deliberative Democracy Consortium and Oregon’s Kitchen Table. Her next book, Field Notes from the Republic, will be released in early 2019.

