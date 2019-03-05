Jennifer Stock wins Bread Loaf scholarship

It is with enormous pleasure that New England Review and the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conferences announce the selection of Jennifer Stock as the recipient of the fifth annual New England Review Award for Emerging Writers.

Jennifer Stock’s essay “Parrot on a Stone Plinth” appears in NER 39.4. Jennifer is a writer and new media artist based in New Haven, Connecticut. She is currently working on an essay collection that examines the resonance of objects inherited from her collector parents. Her essays have appeared or are forthcoming in Iowa Review, Georgia Review, the Normal School, Hotel Amerika, and Salmagundi. She will attend the 2019 Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference as the New England Review Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference Scholar.

The NER Award for Emerging Writers provides a full scholarship to the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference for an emerging writer in any genre. This annual award, which is be bestowed upon a writer who offers an unusual and compelling new voice and who has been published by NER in the previous year, is selected by the NER editorial staff and the BLWC director.