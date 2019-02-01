Heather Christle and Janet Towle

Listen in, as three Midd student actors read recent work from NER, animating stories and poems through vocal performances.

Hosted by Megan Job, episode three focuses on two new works that use form and language to illustrate the contemporary condition—interruption, cross-pollination, frustration, and maybe even a little rage.

• “In Order of Appearance” by Heather Christle (NER 39.2), read by Melanie Rivera.

• Excerpts from “Modal Window” by Janet Towle (NER 39.2), read by Becca Berlind and Sam Tompkins Martin.

Visit our page for more about the podcast, or click here to subscribe on Apple Podcasts.