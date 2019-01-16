Amber Flora Thomas Reads at the Bread Loaf Environmental Writers’ Conference 2018

Amber Flora Thomas reads “Self Portrait with Teeth,” published in Third Coast Magazine (2017); “Moment in Which the Self Moves Under Song,” forthcoming in Ecotone (2018); and “The Old Horse” from Connotation Press (2016), at the 2018 Bread Loaf Environmental Writers’ Conference. All three poems appear in Thomas’s new book, Red Channel in the Rupture.

Amber Flora Thomas is the recipient of several poetry awards, including the Dylan Thomas American Poet Prize, Richard Peterson Prize and Ann Stanford Prize. She is the author of Red Channel in the Rupture (2018), The Rabbits Could Sing (2012), and Eye of Water (2005), selected by Harryette Mullen for the 2004 Cave Canem Poetry Prize. Her poetry has appeared in Zyzzyva, Callaloo, Orion Magazine, Alaska Quarterly Review, American Literary Review, and Crab Orchard Review, and in NER 39.3.

All Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference readings are available online. To hear more, please visit the Bread Loaf website.