2019 Supporters

With the beginning of each new year of publication we like to acknowledge New England Review’s supporters and subscribers, and all the people who read and sustain this publication.
Here, with our thanks, are the names of those who gave to NER in 2019, above and beyond the cost of a subscription. We also gratefully acknowledge the National Endowment for the Arts for its support of our 2020 programs, as well as our partners at Middlebury College, including President Laurie L. Patton.
—CK
* True Blue donors who have given for a minimum of three consecutive years.
Catherine O. Ahearn & Jacob Rubens*
Anonymous
Gary Bateman*
Hunter C. Bourne III*
Susan B. and George L. Cady Jr.
Mary Clark*
Rebecca Cook
Marie K. & Lee Dixson*
Susan Ferraro
Fidelity Charitable Gift Fund*
Stephen & Emmie Donadio*
Castle Freeman Jr.*
Ann Gateley
David Griffith
Gwendolyn S. Haley*
Lindsay Hill*
Mary Golding Hogya
Lindsey & David Huddle
Thomas R. Hummel
Lucy & Simeon Hutner*
Ann Jones-Weinstock & David Weinstock*
Fajer Alexander Khansa
Joann Kobin*
Michael B. Ledbetter
Roxanne M. Leighton*
Charles Logan & Abigail G. Mitchell*
Emily Mitchell
David & Elizabeth Muhlbaum*
Charles S. Nelson
Paul Northrup*
Oaktree Capital Management
Anne K. O’Brien*
Nancy M. O’Connor
Larry I. Palmer*
Jared S. Pomerance*
Marcia Pomerance
Christopher Ross*
Jay R. Silverman
J. Lea H. Simonds
Wanda Smith*
Robert B. Stepto
Michele M. Surat
Sarah D. Thomas
Janet Towle
Joshua M. Tyree*
Nancy Zafris
Elizabeth A. Zogby*