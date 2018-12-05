Brooks Haxton Reads at the Bread Loaf Translators’ Conference 2018

Brooks Haxton reads his poems, “Mister Toebones, Called in Several Languages the Reaper” and “Tracks Everywhere at Noon” at the 2018 Bread Loaf Environmental Writers’ Conference.

Haxton is the author of eight books of original poetry, four books of translations from Classical Greek, French, and German, and a nonfiction account of his son’s career in high-stakes poker. A recipient of fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Guggenheim Foundation, and others, Haxton has taught for more than twenty years in the graduate writing programs at Syracuse University and Warren Wilson College. He lives in Manlius, New York, with his wife, a psychiatrist.

