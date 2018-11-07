Megan Mayhew Bergman Reads at the Bread Loaf Environmental Writers’ Conference 2018

Megan Mayhew Bergman reads from her essay which appeared in the Paris Review, “The Feminine Heroic.”

Bergman, Director of the Bread Loaf Environmental Writers’ Conference, is currently the Director of the Robert Frost Stone House Museum at Bennington College, where she teaches undergraduate and graduate students. Previously, she served as the Associate Director of Bennington’s MFA Program. She recently completed a fellowship at the American Library in Paris and wrote an environmental column for the Paris Review. She is the author of Birds of a Lesser Paradise, Almost Famous Women, as well as a forthcoming novel. Her work has been featured in the New Yorker’s Page Turner, the New York Times, NPR’s Selected Shorts, McSweeney’s, Ploughshares, Oxford American, and Best American Short Stories 2011 and 2015.

