NER in Seattle: Join poetry editor Rick Barot and six NER authors at Open Books: A Poem Emporium, Oct. 20.

New England Review

Alison C. Rollins

Five and a Possible 

Poetry from NER 39.3

 

Spades is a way of life for black folks.
My mother went into labor
In the middle of a game.
I was born as
Five and a possible. . . . 

 

[read the poem here]

Support fine writing:
SUBSCRIBE to NER!

 

 

Alison C. Rollins, born and raised in St. Louis city, currently works as a librarian for the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Her poems have appeared in American Poetry Review, Poetry, TriQuarterly, Tupelo Quarterly, and elsewhere. A Cave Canem and Callaloo Fellow, she is also a 2016 recipient of the Poetry Foundation’s Ruth Lilly and Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Fellowship. Her debut poetry collection, Library of Small Catastrophes, is forthcoming (Copper Canyon Press, 2019).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read morePoetry

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Categories