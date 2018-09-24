New Books by NER Authors–September

“I seldom get this excited about a new collection of stories. Ethan Chatagnier has written a superb book, and I admired every one of these. They are inventive, gripping and surprising. He knows his characters inside out, and by the end of each story, you will too.” — Steve Yarbrough, author of The Unmade World

From the publisher: In ten provocative stories, Ethan Chatagnier presents us with characters in crisis, people grappling with their own and others’ darkness as they search for glimmers to carry them through difficult times, untenable tasks, uncertain futures. The collection explores with unflinching eloquence the quandaries of conscience posed by the present, but also plunges us into a startlingly prescient “what if?” world, exploring in both realms questions concerning the value of perseverance, art, hope, and heart.

Ethan Chatagnier has published stories in journals including Glimmer Train, Georgia Review, Cincinnati Review, and Five Points. His Pushcart Prize–winning story “Miracle Fruit” was published in New England Review 37.4.

Warnings From the Future can be purchased from your local independent bookseller or online.

“Bury It … is lit with imagery and purpose that surprises and jolts at every turn. Exuberant, wild, tightly knotted mesmerisms of discovery inhabit each poem in this seethe of hunger and sacred toll of toil.”—2017 James Laughlin Award citation from Judge Tyehimba Jess

From the publisher: sam sax’s Bury It, winner of the 2017 James Laughlin Award from the Academy of American Poets, begins with poems written in response to the spate of highly publicized young gay suicides in the summer of 2010. What follows are raw and expertly crafted meditations on death, rituals of passage, translation, desire, diaspora, and personhood. . . . In this phenomenal second collection of poems, Sam Sax invites the reader to join him in his interrogation of the bridges we cross, the bridges we burn, and bridges we must leap from.

sam sax is a queer Jewish writer and educator currently living in Brooklyn. He’s the author of Madness, winner of the National Poetry Series, and the two-time Bay Area Grand Slam Champion. His poem “Will” appeared in NER 36.3.

Bury It can be found online or at your local independent bookstore.

“Erika Meitner is the quintessential 21st century storyteller bearing witness from the vantage point of a social critic with heart, humor, and an incomparable voice.” —Carmen Giménez Smith

From the publisher: Erika Meitner’s fifth collection plumbs human resilience and grit in the face of disaster, loss, and uncertainty. Her narrative poems take readers into the heart of southern Appalachia—its highways and strip malls, its fragility and danger—as the speaker wrestles with racial tensions, religious identity, gun violence, raising children, and the anxieties of life in the 21st century.

Erika Meitner is the author of five books of poems, including Ideal Cities (Harper Perennial, 2010), which was a 2009 National Poetry Series winner, Copia (BOA Editions, 2014), and Holy Moly Carry Me (BOA Editions, 2018). Her poems have appeared in The New York Times Magazine, Tin House, The New Republic, Virginia Quarterly Review, Oxford American, Best American Poetry, Ploughshares, and NER 38.4.

Holy Moly Carry Me can be purchased online or at your local independent bookstore.

“Anyone who loves Vermont will want this on her bookshelf—a funny, smart, and novel look at the Green Mountains.” — Bill McKibben, author of Radio Free Vermont

From the publisher: The phrase “an animal a thousand miles miles long,” attributed to Aristotle, refers to a sprawling body that cannot be seen in its entirety from a single angle, a thing too vast and complicated to be knowable as a whole. For Leath Tonino, the animal a thousand miles long is the landscape of his native Vermont. Tonino posits that geography, natural history, human experience, and local traditions, seasons, and especially atypical outings–on skis, bicycles, sleds, and boogie boards–can open us to a place and, simultaneously, open a place to us.

Leath Toninio, a writer from Vermont, has also worked as a wildlife biologist in Arizona, a blueberry farmer in New Jersey, and a snow shoveler in Antarctica. His essays, reported stories, and interviews appear in magazines such as Outside, Men’s Journal, Orion, Tricycle, Utne Reader, The Sun, and NER 33.3

The Animal One Thousand Miles Long can be purchased online or at at your local independent bookstore.