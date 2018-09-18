NER 39.3 is here!

A remote airstrip in the Central African Republic; a summer abroad with a postwar German family; a hike into American history; and the best and worst of childhood—all wrapped in the fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and translations of NER 39.3.

NONFICTION

A California boy in Berlin, 1955: Eric Wilson’s summer with the Eckart family

Samantha Libby beats back the specter of her childhood bullies

Francis-Noël Thomas takes a look behind Patrick Modiano’s Dora Bruder

Jane Breakell tracks down the “real” New England, following the trail of Anne Hutchinson

Phoebe Stone returns to the defining moments of her childhood

Laurence de Looze reports back from the land of wild boar and vin de noix

W. C. Morrow takes a seat at the table in a Paris café, 1900

POETRY

Tara Bray • Anders Carlson-Wee • Joanne Diaz • John Gallaher • Kimberly Johnson • Benjamín Naka-Hasebe Kingsley • Corey Marks • Paul Otremba • Supritha Rajan • Alison C. Rollins • Karen Solie • Amber Flora Thomasa

TRANSLATIONS

Wang Zengqi (trans. by Xujun Eberlein)

Four Celtic Poems (trans. by Tony Hoagland & Martin Shaw)

FICTION

Karl Taro Greenfeld • Raven Leilani • Reece McCormack • Naheed Patel • Christine Sneed • Geeta Tewari

COVER ART

Shawn Spencer

