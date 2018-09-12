Jennifer Grotz Reads at the 2018 Bread Loaf Environmental Writers’ Conference

Jennifer Grotz reads poems “Incantation” and “The Crows” at the 2018 Bread Loaf Environmental Writers’ Conference.

Grotz, Director of the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conferences, is the author of three books of poetry, Cusp, The Needle, and most recently, Window Left Open. Also a translator, her Psalms of All My Days, translations from the French poet Patrice de La Tour du Pin, appeared in 2014. Rochester Knockings, by the Tunisian novelist Hubert Haddad, appeared in 2015. With the poet and translator Piotr Sommer, she has recently co-translated from the Polish Everything I Don’t Know, the selected poems of Jerzy Ficowski. Some of the poems from that collection have recently appeared in New England Review, New York Review of Books, Poetry, Parnassus, and the Nation. A recipient of fellowships from the National Endowment of the Arts and the Guggenheim Foundation, she teaches poetry and translation at the University of Rochester. Her poems and translations have appeared frequently in NER, including her most recent translations of Ficowski in NER 38.2.